Abdul Karim optimistic Sarawak’s tourism industry will rebound within one and a half years

KUCHING: Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah remains optimistic that Sarawak’s tourism industry would be able to make a rebound within one and a half years.

Noting that the country has been recording an increase in recovery rate of Covid-19 patients, and declining positive cases recently, Abdul Karim is confident that the Movement Control Order (MCO) would be lifted soon.

He believed that by re-strategising the state tourism industry and with help from the state government, the industry would be able to return to its glory days within the expected time frame.

“I strongly believe with the kind of products that we have like our greens, our rivers, our cultures, and with the right support from the government, I think maybe a year and a half we would be able to restore our tourism sector,” he told reporters today.

Abdul Karim was met after a press conference with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg this afternoon on the formation of the Sarawak Economic Action Council (SEAC) to aid state economic exit strategy post Covid-19.

Abang Johari earlier announced that the council has reviewed the development strategies under the 12th Malaysia Plan to recover from the severe economic impact due to Covid-19 so as to remain resilient, adapting to ‘the new normal’ and promote future economic growth and development.

He said Sarawak will anchor on two core principles namely digital economy and environmental sustainability.

He added the two core principles consist of the ten key propositions, which includes Beyond Leisure Tourism which affects the tourism industry.

Abdul Karim said through the SEAC, if the re-strategising of the industry works, and all related industries work together, the state’s tourism industry might be able to bounce back much earlier.

“We will discuss about this in depth with the industry players because i’m quite confident, even though the state government feels that it might be a little bit longer for us to kick off, but with the right events, the right kind of programmes we introduce later, and with all the support from transportation, airlines, the hotels, I believe we can take off much earlier,” he said.