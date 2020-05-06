‘Adjust number of flights to suit Bintulu’s needs’

BINTULU: The state’s decision to allow just one flight per week between Kuala Lumpur and Bintulu is unwise and based on unrealistic considerations of the economic situation, said Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Tiong, who is the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China, said the number of flights should be adjusted according to local economic activities and movement of people, without causing a more severe blow to an already battered economy.

“Furthermore, the public has no way of knowing the actual date of the flights, while the relevant airlines have not made clear the channels with which the people can confirm such flight details.

“Everything is in a haze and transparency needs to be enhanced,” he said in a statement yesterday, in response to the decision by the State Disaster Management Committee to limit the number of flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sarawak in order to ascertain the availability of hotel rooms to quarantine incoming passengers.

It was announced Sunday that flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching will be carried out four times a week; Kuala Lumpur-Bintulu (once a week); Kuala Lumpur-Miri (twice a week); and Kuala Lumpur-Sibu (once a week starting May 16 this year).

According to Tiong, travellers conducting business between Kuala Lumpur and Bintulu will face many obstacles with just a single flight per week.

“Sarawak’s Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin should be the first to realise the importance of ensuring Bintulu’s rapid development seen in recent years for the whole of Sarawak and even Malaysia,” added Tiong.

In Bintulu’s unique economic landscape, he said the logistics industry in particular has long attracted many foreign companies to invest in factories while huge volumes of foreign and human capital flow in.

These professionals, he said, all need to travel between Bintulu and Kuala Lumpur frequently.

In addition, Tiong pointed out that many containers also need to be moved frequently to ensure that supplies flow in and out smoothly.

“If the number of flights is so drastically reduced, Sarawak’s economic revenues and people’s incomes will continue to suffer,” he said.

Tiong said Bintulu is home to no fewer than nine industrial zones, the largest in the area, with an average annual population growth of three per cent.

Bintulu’s natural gas reserves account for 85 per cent of Sarawak’s total and it is one of the major industrial towns in Malaysia whose trade volume accounts for 45 per cent of Sarawak’s economic pie, he said.

While the State Disaster Management Committee aims to protect the health and life of all Malaysians during the pandemic, he said any decision should be carefully

considered before being implemented.

“The volume of passengers is too large to accommodate with only one flight per week. There is also a high risk of infection with more passengers concentrated on a single flight.

“Additionally, some 600 to 700 quarantine rooms are prepared in the Bintulu area, so there is ample room for isolating measures to contain any outbreaks,” he said.

Tiong believed that it should be left to airport personnel to develop a complete audit of passenger volume, their whereabouts, and to filter passengers based on where they might be before taking the flight, adding it is best to find a balance between both economic health and safe containment measures.