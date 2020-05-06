Allow businesses to reopen in stages call

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah branch president Michael Chin Wee Yee has appealed to the State Government to allow all businesses to reopen in stages soon, on the condition that the operators abide by strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Nevertheless, Chin said business would adhere to the State Government’s directive.

“We do believe that the State Government has made careful considerations before making any decisions.”

He added that the government has also provided assistance to employers such as the wage subsidy programme and financing.

However, he said businesses were having a hard time sustaining through the Movement Control Order (MCO), and some were on the brink of closure.

“Hence, we hope that the State Government will allow businesses to resume operation in stages soon, subject to strict SOP.”

On the other hand, Chin, who is also the deputy president of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Association of Sabah (SME Sabah), said the MCO has given rise to new business opportunities, especially via e-commerce or live streaming.

He said there was a need for businesses to diversify and tap into opportunities or market demands.

For instance, he said many young people have been using online platforms to sell personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the Covid-19 pandemic to fill the shortages for such items.

Having said that, Chin stressed that the government must beef up security and monitoring in e-commerce to avoid consumers from becoming victims of online marketing scams.

As the president of Sabah Stationery and Bookseller Association, Chin urged stationery shops that were allowed to open during MCO to abide by the SOP to ensure the health and safety of their employees and clients, which included crowd control, disinfection of premises and body temperature checks.

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong in a statement on April 30 had announced that computer shops, handphone shops, photocopy shops and stationery shops would be allowed to operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm. The premises that are allowed to operate will be determined by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

Chin said stationery shops had not been allowed to open for business since the MCO was enforced on March 18, but fortunately majority of the products were not perishable.

He said the temporary closure of shops had affected students, frontliners and the economic sectors that were operational during the MCO as they required stationery, paper, printers and printing accessories.

Now that a number of stationery shops are allowed to reopen, Chin hoped that the operators would abide by the SOP to keep Covid-19 at bay from their employers and customers.