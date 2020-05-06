Campaign on proper disposal of used face masks

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Health and People’s Wellbeing will soon launch a campaign on proper disposal of face masks.

Its minister, Datuk Frankie Poon in a statement yesterday said authorities were concerned about improper disposal of face masks in public places as it could pose a health risk, as used face masks were considered medical waste because masks could have been contaminated.

This could potentially spread the virus or diseases to innocent members of the general public, if not disposed of properly.

“Putting on a face mask is a new normal when you are outside your home until a vaccine is available. This is to prevent the transmission of viruses in the wake of Covid-19, until an effective vaccine is developed.

“As more and more people are using face masks — especially the one-off disposal mask due to convenience — in their daily lives as a new normal, equal numbers of used face masks will be created.

“Every user of face masks has a responsibility and a role to play in terms of disposing of used face masks properly. The general public must be more civil-minded and mindful of how and where they discard their masks,” said Frankie.

Suggested steps to dispose of used face masks which could be adopted by the general public include:

1. wash hands or use sanitiser before taking off the mask, as touching one’s face with unwashed hands heightens the risk of contamination.

2. Avoid touching the mask itself as it could be contaminated. Hold it by the loops, ties or bands only.

3. Carefully remove the mask from face after:

– unhooking both ear loops, or

– untying the bottom bow first, followed by the top one, or

– removing the bottom band first by lifting it over the head, then do the same with the top band.

4. After that, fold the used mask in half inwards, so that the droplets from the mouth and nose are not exposed. Then, fold the mask into another half, and then another half, until the mask looks like a roll. The mask can also be wrapped with its ear loops so that it will not unravel.

5. Put the used mask in a sealed plastic bag and throw it away in a covered dustbin.

6. Thoroughly wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol- based sanitiser.

The public are reminded not to touch the eyes, nose or mouth during the above steps one to six.

For cloth masks, the mask can be hand-washed or in a washing machine, according to the statement. This way, cleaners and rubbish handlers would not be directly exposed to any contaminated masks.