Chong: Direct wage subsidy necessary for SMEs to sustain losses during MCO

KUCHING: There must be a direct wage subsidy for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to keep their workers at this time of economic slowdown, opined DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

“Such subsidy must be substantial to reduce the costs to businesses and so that businesses will be willing to sustain despite some losses with the hope that economy may pick up in a year or two.

“The interest-free loan provided by the state government is not sufficient. The state government only allocated RM80.7 million to subsidise the interest over three and a half years, which is about a RM23 million injection for this year. That is too small an amount,” he said a statement Wednesday.

Chong, who is Stampin MP, is of the opinion that the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari’s announcement today on the post Covid-19 Exit Economic Strategy up to 2030 was a “huge disappointment” to the business sectors in Sarawak.

He pointed out that this was not the time for the chief minister to talk about his vision and road map to 2030.

“Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) forecasts that Malaysia’s economic growth will be within the -2.0 per cent to +0.5 per cent range and it is estimated that 951,000 people will lose their jobs.

“The Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre predicted that about 40 per cent of SMEs will have to wind up their operations if the Covid-19 chain of infection persists for three to six months,” he said.

Chong said that by extrapolating these projected figures to Sarawak’s economy, about 90,000 people may lose their jobs and about 40 per cent of Sarawak’s SMEs may close down.

“With such an immediate gloomy economic outlook, it totally makes no sense for Abang Johari to talk about his vision and road map to 2030. Furthermore, the two core principles mentioned in his announcement, namely digital economy and environmental sustainability are nothing new. He has been talking about these two core principles since he took the helm of Sarawak in January, 2017.

“To make an announcement of the government’s plan up to 2030 at this critical time only shows that the Government has no clue as to how to save and revive our economy from the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Chong noted that this was also evident in that the Sarawak Economic Action Council is asking for views from all stakeholders to be submitted by September, 2020 which is five months away.

“At the end of the five months for the submission of ideas and proposals, it will take another few months for the government to deliberate and study the feasibility of the suggestions. Then who knows how many more months it will take the government to actually roll out the plans.

“I just wonder how many SMEs would have closed down and how many tens of thousand people would have lost their jobs by then,” he said.

The direct wage subsidy is one of three measures that he is proposing to the state goverment to undertake in view of the economic recession and hardship brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the second measure, the government must inject fund to create the demand at times of economic recession, Chong said.

“This is also time for large-scale digitalisation of all economic sectors, coaxing traditional business enterprises to embrace new technologies. To this end, the government must allocate funds to create the expertise and manpower to push for digitalisation programmes (supply side) and also give grants for businesses to go digital (demand side).

“Sarawak Multimedia Authority should take full charge in coordinating this development, but must avoid ‘crowding-out’ private IT companies. We should get all private IT companies involved in this large-scale digitalisation exercise,” he said.

Chong suggested a third measure, which is to kick-start the plan to reduce the number of foreign workers by giving incentives to employers to convert from employing foreign workers to locals.

“By substituting foreign workers with locals, albeit with higher wages (which the government should shoulder some financial costs), it will also take some pressure off the local unemployment rates,” he said.

He added that he realised that the three thrusts wouldl need a lot of money and effort for implementation, and therefore urged the state government to seriously look into it and take immediate steps for their implementation.