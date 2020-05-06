CM: Supplementary budget to be tabled during DUN sitting on May 11

KUCHING: A supplementary budget will be tabled in the next State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting on May 11, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He also said the one-day sitting will not be extended for debates on the supplementary budget.

Asked if the state will be reviewing the 2020 State Budget, he said: “I will decide on that day, we are going to have our DUN sitting on May 11.”

Yesterday, Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen suggested that the state government table a supplementary budget at the DUN sitting as well as extending it for five days to allow for a debate on it.

“It is vital that the state government give a clear direction in the coming May 11 DUN sitting, table a proper supplementary budget and allow for full debate on the supplementary budget by both sides of the House,” he said in a statement.

He said this in support of the call by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh on Monday for the state government to review the 2020 State Budget due to loss of revenues especially for oil and gas.

Wong said a real solution was needed for the overblown budget deficit and it was imperative that the government re-examines all projects it has announced and shelve or cancel those which are non-critical.

He added that any expenditure must be focused on resuscitating the State’s economy and helping our businesses recover, particularly SMEs and the industries which are fundamental to our State’s economy like oil palm, timber, agriculture, shipbuilding and fishery.

“If the government proceeds to continue carrying out all the commitments as announced by the chief minister, Sarawak may face financial distress and this will impact us and our future generations,” Wong warned.