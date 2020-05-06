CMCO: SDMC allows several govt projects in green zones to be implemented

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to allow several government projects in green zones to be implemented during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Its chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said 42 projects under the allocation of the state government, federal government, people’s projects and alternative funds have been identified.

“These projects involving cost or ceiling of RM16.6 billion have been identified for implementation under the Utilities Ministry, Local Government and Housing Ministry, Public Works Department (JKR), Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda).

“These projects have been identified through a study and filtering based on few criteria,” he told a press conference after the SDMC daily meeting today.

The criteria included the projects being located in green zones; no movement of labour, building materials and equipment from outside the green zones; local workers; projects that have achieved 90 per cent physical progress; maintenance works; and works that may pose danger if not completed.

Uggah also said 59 Rural Transformation Projects (RTPs) in green zones have been identified for implementation.

“These projects with a cost or ceiling of RM22.8 million has been identified and proposed for implementation under the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), Local Government and Housing Ministry, JKR, DID, Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) and Sarawak Energy.

“They were identified based on criteria such as being located in the green zones; no movement of labour, building materials and equipment from outside the green zone; projects that commenced before March 18, 2020; and projects that have not yet started that will involve the local community through ‘gotong-royong’ (work party),” he explained.

Uggah said that contractors involved in the listed projects are required to submit a health plan to the SDMC in writing.

“This health plan must meet the requirements of Sarawak Protection of Public Health 1999 (Measure on the Carrying Out Of Activities in Infected Local Areas) Order 2020.

“The submission must be made before the projects can start operation,” he added.

The submission must be addressed to The Chairman, State Disaster Management Committee, First Floor, Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya, 93502, Kuching, Sarawak by email to [email protected] or fax to 082-442730.