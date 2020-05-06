Covid-19: 11 new positive cases detected today, total now at 536

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded 11 new Covid-19 positive cases, out of which eight are from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) cluster, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said today.

The total number of positive cases in the state is now 536, since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

“Out of the 11, seven cases are from Kuching, with two each from Samarahan and Tebedu. No cases were recorded in other 37 districts,” Uggah told a press conference after the SDMC daily meeting today.

Regarding the SGH cluster, Sarawak State Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing explained that the detection of the eight was a result of a mass screening exercise conducted on healthcare workers.

“It is a result of us carrying out mass screening. Many are asymptomatic, so the mass screening allows us to detect these cases and hopefully, cut the transmission (of the virus).

“They will be treated and contact tracing will be done,” he said, adding that out of eight, one case was from Samarahan district health office.

Uggah also informed that the state recorded 113 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 5,515.

“From the total, 81 are still awaiting lab test results,” he said.

Uggah informed that 26 patients have recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total of recovered cases to 334 so far.

“They have recovered and have been discharged. Out of the 26 recovered, 25 are from SGH, along with one from Bintulu.

“There are 183 patients who are still under treatment, while two are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and one on ventilator support,” he said.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS), Uggah informed that there were 63 new arrivals from overseas, Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan.

“A total of eight have completed their quarantine period and are allowed to go home,” he said.

Sarawak has recorded 17 deaths to-date from the deadly disease.