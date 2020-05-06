Covid-19: One death, 45 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded another Covid-19 fatality today, raising the death toll in the country to 107, says Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the latest casualty involved a 51-year-old man who had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney problems.

“He was treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital on April 22 and passed away on May 5 at 2.53pm,” he said at the Ministry of Health’s daily Covid-19 update press conference in Putrajaya.

Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia also recorded 45 new positive Covid-19 cases today bringing the total number of cases in the country to 6,428.

“To date, 1,619 patients are still being treated at hospitals nationwide with 22 in the intensive care unit and nine requiring ventilator support,” he said.

Nevertheless, he pointed out that 135 patients have recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total number of those recovered to 4,702.