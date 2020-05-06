Eligible rural villagers face difficulty getting aid application forms — Rep

MIRI: Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau applauds the special financial aid of RM1,500 under the state government’s Sarawakku Sayang Assistance Package 2.0 aimed at lessening the burden of hawkers and petty traders during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

But he feels more initiative should be taken to reach out to the people, especially those living in the interior and rural areas.

Knowing Telang Usan constituency well, Dennis is worried about those who are eligible but might not know about the financial assistance and even if they know they may face difficulty in applying for it.

“One of the biggest obstacles is to obtain the necessary application form as in this MCO period most government dealings are done online via the Internet. We do not have this facility in the rural areas,” said Dennis.

In this regard, he added, it would be a relief and crucial if the relevant government agencies or departments could find some ways to help them.

Distance from their longhouses to the government office is another factor, he pointed out.

“Therefore, I urge those in authority tasked in taking care of this government assistance to look at ways, including to move around and visit certain targeted localities to give our rural folks the opportunity to get this financial aid,” he said.

However, Dennis urged those who had access to the Internet to help their fellow villagers fill the application forms online.

On a recent trip to the rural areas in ulu Baram, Dennis said he found out that some of the villagers were not aware of the state government’s RM1,500 one-off assistance for small-time traders and petty

hawkers,.

“In fact, those met and told about the special grant were surprised that the government had small-time or ‘penjaja’ (hawkers) and ‘peniaga kecil’ (petty traders) in mind during this difficult time,” said Dennis.

He said he reminded them not to miss the chance and get the application form and do the necessary.