ESSCom issues latest wanted list of 21 cross-border criminals

LAHAD DATU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) has issued the latest wanted list comprising 21 individuals for their alleged involvement in cross-border crimes in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

The list also included three new individuals, Mamay Aburi, Basaron Arok and Alvin Yusof @ Arab Puti.

The latest list also included the leader of Abu Sayyaf, identified as Salip Mura and Hajan Sawadjaan.

The other individuals included in the list were Apo Mike @ Majan Sahidjuan; Al Munjir Yadah; Raden Abuh, Marajam @ Manajan Asiri; Sangbas @ Anjang; Hamsan Pakkan @ Black Cobra; Sabri Madrasul @ Salip Jul; Ben Tatoh Quirino; Titing Alihasan @ Iyot Panday; Jul @ Jun Hasan; Jul Aksan Abdurajan @ Halimaw; Tampi @ Bunju; Long Sahirin; Halip Ibrahim and Haibin Mubin @ Apo Kuhambo.

ESSCom Commander, DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the list was issued following their investigation and have been confirmed by the Philippines security forces.

“These individuals are believed to be involved in the kidnapping for ransom activities in Sabah east coast,” he said, adding that these individuals are still active in planning cross border criminals.

According to Hazani, there were at least five individuals who lead the kidnapping groups in the Southern Philippines and always looking for an opportunity to commit the crime.

He said the kidnapping for ransom and sea robbery could happen anywhere and they (kidnappers) were always eyeing for an opportunity.

“Kidnapping for ransom is about opportunity, if there is opportunity or victim, they will enter. This is like the cat-and-mouse game.

“Kidnapping and sea robbery occur everywhere but in our side, we will try to further tighten our security control with all we have,” he added.