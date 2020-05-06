Govt doesn’t interfere in judges’ sentencing decision on MCO defiers – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The government does not interfere in judges’ sentencing decision on those found or pleaded guilty to defying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000 or imprisonment of up to six months, or both, upon conviction.

“The government does not interfere in the judges’ sentencing decision on any individuals charged with the offence in court. The judges have freedom to decide the sentences at their own discretion.

“The facts of the cases, which may differ from one another, may influence the judges to mete out different sentences,” he told the daily media conference here today.

Ismail Sabri said this in response to the different sentences meted out to MCO defiers.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said the police and the armed forces were still working closely together, but their focus is now is more on the enforcement of the standard operating procedures in the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

“The same goes with border control, it is ongoing and has been tightened with the setting up of the special team focusing on rat trails,” he said.

On foreign workers alleged to have escaped from the quarantine centre in Kuala Lumpur, Ismail Sabri explained that the police would track them down, just like they did in the Selangor Mansion incident before.

“We will review the SOP. If it’s not tightened, we will tighten it. InsyaAllah, the National Security Council will look into this,” he added. – Bernama