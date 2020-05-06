High Court dismisses Petronas bid to stay imposition of SST



KUCHING: The High Court here has dismissed Petroliam Nasional Berhad’s (Petronas) application to stay the implementation of Sarawak’s State Sales Tax (SST) on the corporation.

Dismissing Petronas’ application to suspend proceedings to enforce the State Sales Tax Order 2018 and the Notices of Assessment, High Court Judge Azhahari Kamal Ramli ruled today that Petronas has failed to prove special circumstances to justify a stay of the enforcement proceedings.

The state by virtue of the Taxable Goods and Rate of Tax (No.2) Order, 2018, had declared petroleum products subject to SST of five per cent of sale value and that Notices of Assessment has also been issued by the Comptroller of SST.

On Petronas’ complain about financial hardship if it was to pay the SST before its appeal at the Court of Appeal is heard, the judge said the financial hardship of a taxpayer is not a ground to justify a stay or suspension of the enforcement proceedings.

“The established legal principle is that a stay or suspension is not granted to give anyone time to settle its taxes or what it owes,” Azhahari said.

Petronas had said that its revenues and ability to pay dividend to the Federal Government would be affected if forced to make payment of RM1.3 billion due to current low oil prices caused by falling global demand for petroleum and the Covid 19 pandemic.

Azhahari also said that what Petronas paid to the Sarawak Government can be refunded to the corporation if it wins the pending appeal.

Petronas’ argument that its appeal would be rendered nugatory or futile if it has to pay the SST before the appeal is disposed off has no merit, Azhahari said.

The hearing on April 29 2020, lasting more than 2 hours, was the first major case in Kuching to be heard online via Skype platform and the ruling today was also delivered viaSkype.

Counsels Datuk Malik Imtiaz Sawar and Alvin Chong represented Petronas in this matter.

Petronas had wanted proceedings relating to enforcement of payment of SST of over RM1.3 billion suspended until the hearing of its appeal against the High Court decision delivered on March 13, 2020, which dismissed its application to quash the Notices of Assessment.

The Court of Appeal has fixed June 17, 2020, to hear Petronas’ appeal in Putrajaya.

State Legal Counsel Dato Sri JC Fong appeared for State Attorney-general Datuk Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid in the proceeding today.