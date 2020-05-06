IATA supports wearing of face coverings, masks on board of aircraft

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) supports the wearing of face coverings for passengers and masks for crew while on board aircraft as a critical part of a layered approach to biosecurity to be implemented temporarily when people return to travelling by air.

Its director-general and chief executive officer Alexandre de Juniac said the aviation industry is working with governments to re-start flying and will take measures such as the wearing of face coverings by passengers and masks by the crew to add extra layers of protection.

“We must arrive at a solution that gives passengers the confidence to fly and keeps the cost of flying affordable. One without the other will have no lasting benefit,” he said in a statement.

IATA said evidence suggests the risk of transmission on board aircraft is low.

Mask-wearing by passengers and crew will reduce the already low risk while avoiding the dramatic cost increases to air travel that onboard social distancing measures would bring, it said.

IATA, however, does not support mandating social distancing measures that would leave ‘middle seats’ empty.

de Juniac said, even if mandated, keeping the ‘middle seat’ open will not achieve the recommended separation for social distancing to be effective, with most authorities recommend one meter to two-meter while the average seat width is less than 50 cm.

“Calls for social distancing measures on aircraft would fundamentally shift the economics of aviation by slashing the maximum load factor to 62 per cent. That is well below the average industry breakeven load factor of 77 per cent.

“With fewer seats to sell, unit costs would rise sharply. Compared to 2019, air fares would need to go up dramatically between 43 per cent and 54 per cent depending on the region – just to cover costs,” he said.

Airlines are fighting for their survival and eliminating the middle seat will raise costs.

If that can be offset with higher fares, the era of affordable travel will come to an end, while on the other hand, if airlines cannot recoup the costs in higher fares, airlines will go bust.

“Neither is a good option when the world will need strong connectivity to help kick-start the recovery from Covid-19’s economic devastation,” said de Juniac. – Bernama