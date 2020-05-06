Large crowd headed for Immigration office at Simpang Tiga unsettles PSB sec-gen

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary-general George Lo has found it unacceptable for the state Immigration Department to make so many people congregate at the Federal Complex here this morning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lo said this when referring to photos from netizens of people, mostly West Malaysians, crowding the compound of the building in Jalan Simpang Tiga with a long queue stretching to the road outside the building.

Lo said the State government should have granted an automatic extension and make online applications mandatory to prevent crowding.

“We need more pro-active and faster action from the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to prevent something like this from happening. This is similar to the Pakan queue for permits for inter district travel,” he said, referring to the recent crowd at Pakan police station of people wanting to apply for permits just to get to the banks in Sarikei town.

“Where is the rule against two or more persons being together in a public place? Should all these people be arrested?” he added.

The Immigration Department announced through a media statement on Monday that those who need to renew their passes or extend their stay have to go to its office today to get the matter done.

“Why can’t they apply online?” said Lo.