MACC studying proposal to put Section 17A on hold

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is scrutinising a proposal to suspend the implementation of Section 17A of the

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which should be carried out on June 1.

Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009 was passed in Parliament on April 5, 2018, providing for a law that enables companies engaging in corruption to be charged.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said this was due to demands especially from companies that were not prepared for the appropriate anti-corruption plan.

“In addition, they are also experiencing a business slump following the proliferation of Covid-19.

“They are asking for a period of approximately one year to re-establish their

businesses before the implementation of Section 17A,” he told Bernama.

He said this after being sworn in as the new chief commissioner of the MACC at an oath-taking ceremony which was held at the Balai Singgahsana Kecil (Small Throne Room), Istana Negara here yesterday.

Azam said he was concerned about the fate of the companies involved and would take into account the views of some parties before informing the government for a decision.

“I give my assurance that this proposal will be considered in the best possible manner although we are fully prepared to implement Section 17A,” he said.

Before the provision came into force, the MACC Act 2009 focused only on the prosecution of ‘natural persons’ — only individuals involved in corruption. — Bernama