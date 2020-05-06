Osimal Foundation donates PPE to State Govt

KOTA KINABALU: Osimal Foundation has donated 9,300 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the State Government.

The donation was presented by Osimal Foundation chairman Tan Sri Richard Malanjum and its vice-chairman Datuk Nellie Sikodol to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal yesterday.

State Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi was also present to witness the handing-over ceremony.

The PPE include 5,000 pieces of face shield, 4,000 pieces of N95 mask and 300 pieces of protective clothing.

During the ceremony, MSIC Life Insurance had also donated 3,000 pieces of hazmat suit/high-level isolation gowns.

Caring Pharmacy donated 20,000 pieces of three-ply mask and 500 pieces of protective clothing while Kenson Medical Clinic donated 2,000 pieces of surgical face mask, 1,500 pieces of face shield and 200 pieces of KN 95 mask.