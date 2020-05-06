Parliament meeting should be more than one day – CM

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister cum Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said that the parliament meeting scheduled to take place on May 18 should be held for more than one day.

Shafie said this after the press had asked him to comment on Pakatan Harapan’s recent call to extend the duration of the upcoming parliamentary meeting to three days.

The Semporna Member of Parliament (MP) pointed out that Sabah managed to hold its recent State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting for three days.

“We had even passed two Acts during the session,” he told reporters yesterday.

He said the parliament building is larger that the DUN building in Sabah and thus, it should be safe for the parliament meeting to commence for at least two to three days.

“It not worth it for Sabahans to fly all the way to Kuala Lumpur for just a one-day sitting and to be quarantined right after,” he added.