Quarantined students seeking medical treatment fake news

SIBU: Tony Hii, the business manager of Premiere Hotel here, describes it as fake news a voice message claiming that two returning students quarantined at the hotel have sought medical treatment at a local clinic after complaining of feeling unwell.

He said the hotel management had taken all the precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students during their 14-day quarantine at the hotel, including providing them three meals a day.

“The voice message which has since gone viral is fake,” he added.

Hii said the hotel had engaged Rela and Civil Defence Force personnel to provide a 24-hour security service and there is no way the students could sneak out of the hotel to seek medical service without the knowledge of the hotel management.

“Even if there are students not feeling well, we will make sure they are sent to the hospital for further observation through proper channels.”

According to the voice message, two returning students quarantined at the hotel had sought medical treatment at a local clinic after complaining of fever and feeling unwell.

The voice message said he was at the clinic when he came across the two returning students.

The voice also claimed that the clinic’s doctor immediately told the duo to seek treatment at Sibu Hospital, and even reprimanded them for leaving the hotel to seek medical treatment which was very dangerous.

Meanwhile, the doctor of the clinic denied the claim, adding it was fake.