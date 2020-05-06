Roadblocks reduced to four in KK

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu police contingent (IPD KK) has reduced the number of roadblocks in the state capital in fourth phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the number of roadblocks was reduced from six roadblocks to four beginning 4pm yesterday.

Habibi said police personnel who were manning the two roadblocks would be deployed for patrol operations to ensure public would continue to abide by the MCO.

“Althought the number of roadblocks has been reduced, we urge the public to continue to abide by the MCO.

“This includes social distancing, wearing of face mask, not gathering at public places and reduce movement if possible,” he said yesterday.

Habibi added that the police would carry out inspection at business premises with City Hall and the district council.

The federal government had on May 1 implemented the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to relaxe the MCO, which was first implemented on March 18 to combat the chain of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sabah Government, however, has decided not to implement the CMCO and would stick with the MCO which end on May 12.