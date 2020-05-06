Sabah’s right to not implement CMCO – Liew

SANDAKAN: Batu Sapi Member of Parliament cum former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong said Sabah has the right (locus standi) to not implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) that was announced by the Prime Minister recently.

Liew said this in response to a statement by Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, on Monday who said that Sabah and other state governments might face legal action if they stopped businesses from operating starting May 4, 2020.

“I think this minister (Azmin) had made a mistake in terms of law; he opened his mouth without thinking.

Under the Federal Constitution Schedule 9, it is clearly stated that the Federal Government together with the state government have equal right to make decision regarding public health and prevention of disease.

“This clearly states that Sabah has the locus (locus standi) to not follow CMCO so to ensure the health of the public in Sabah,” he said.

Liew said that he hoped Azmin would understand the law before making a statement.

He also commented on Senior Minister for Security and Minister of Defence, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s statement which said the regulation under the previous Movement Control Order (MCO) that was supposed to end on May 12 is now null and void when the implementation of CMCO was announced, and that the whole country has to follow the new regulations under CMCO.

“His statement made me sad and shocked. I think this minister does not understand what was announced by the Prime Minister on May 1; the Prime Minister never said that MCO that ends on May 12 was cancelled. So who is the Prime Minister here? We could see that they (Federal Government) is giving us contradicting statements.

“If we see the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), and Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, this act is to prevent and control the disease (Covid-19); but what is the Federal Government doing? (They are) opening up all the sectors including public transportation on May 4; are they preventing and controlling the disease?

“The whole country is against this decision (opening of companies from almost all sectors); why is it so rushed? Why is it so urgent (to open up)? The country has survived the last two months, so why is this decision made so urgently now? Do they not understand this regulation? They overlooked that,” he said.

Liew said that the entire Federal Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, should graciously leave the positions for those who are more capable.

Liew said this in a video which he posted on his official Facebook account, yesterday morning.