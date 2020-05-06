Sarawak police focus on advising public to practise social distancing

KUCHING: The Sarawak police are continuing their efforts to advise the public to practise social distancing in places such as markets, supermarkets and banks.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail when contacted, said police will frequent their patrols in these areas to create awareness on the importance of breaking the Covid-19 infection chain.

“At the same time, we will also ensure that non-essential business premises which are not allowed during the CMCO remained closed,” he added.

On another note, Aidi said the Sarawak police have made no arrests since the start of the CMCO on May 4.

“There are still no arrest pertaining to CMCO as no offences were committed,” he added.

He also said the 8am to 8pm restriction notice which started on April 1 under the second phase of the Movement Control Order is no longer an offence under the CMCO.