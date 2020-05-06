SEB goes digital to enhance customer care due to MCO

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy’s customer care and support is adapting to the new normal with its utility and retail arm by stepping up digitally to maintain consistent customer care service during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In doing its part to help break the Covid-19 transmission, Sarawak Energy is encouraging all its customers to use readily available online platforms and reduce face-to-face contact as much as possible during the MCO as all their customer service counters are temporarily closed. Meter readings

and door-to-door bill delivery have also stopped as a safety precaution.

Customers may use their online services by downloading the ‘SEB cares’ mobile application (available in Play Store or App Store) or via http://sebcares.sarawakenergy.com.my/ for billing and meter reading related matters, bill payments, to report any technical issues and make enquires.

“To all our customers who have access, let’s go digital- paying bills safely from home has never been easier with the various online platforms available. We also urge our customers to keep track of their bills and make prompt payments to avoid having to pay a large accumulated amount once the order is lifted,” said

Ng Shou Fui who is Sarawak Energy’s general manager for Retail.

Sarawak Energy also said their customers can keep track of their bills through SEB cares as well as update their meter reading via the ‘Make a Report’ feature in SEB cares. Other than SEB cares, payment of bills can also be done through alternative platforms such as online banking via JomPay and e-Wallets like Sarawak Pay by scanning the bill QR code and Boost as well as online shopping platforms- Lazada and Shopee.

Transaction services for remote areas are also available at nearby post offices or POS Mini, Kedai Mesra Petronas, banking branches at RHB Bank, Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) and Agrobank, any BSN agents or ePay agents while unmanned payment kiosks are located at Kuching (Saradise), Bintulu (Town Square) and Miri (Permyjaya) customer service centres which are operational from 7am to 7pm daily.

“If you must use these kiosks please heed all the necessary precautions by practising social distancing of at least one meter from the next person when queuing and do sanitise

your hands after transaction,” said Ng.

For further enquiries on billing and technical matters, Sarawak Energy customers can reach their customer care centre at 1300-88-3111 or email at [email protected]