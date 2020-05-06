Shafie: Police to decide on inter-district travel

KOTA KINABALU: It is up to the police to allow inter-district travel in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He made the remark in light of a notice stating that the police had allegedly lifted the inter-district travel ban and allowed four people to travel in a single vehicle.

“That is up to the police,” he told reporters when met at the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS) today.

The said notice went viral on WhatsApp earlier today.

Although Sabah currently has no red zones, Shafie insisted that the police should still enforce strict rules on inter-district travel, especially in areas which had been previously classified as red zones.