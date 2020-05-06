Sng supports call for review of overall spending under 2020 state budget

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak concurs with the call made by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, for the state government to relook its overall expenditure under the 2020 State Budget.

PKR Sarawak chairman Larry Sng said he agreed that the Sarawak government needed to review all its development initiatives due to the loss of revenue from oil and gas sector as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Julau MP believed that Wong, being the state’s former second finance minister, had depth of knowledge about the subject.

“The state needs to relocate its resources prudently, and this would require prioritising only the most important projects,” he said in response to Wong’s commentary published in The Borneo Post yesterday titled ‘Sarawak 2020 State Budget – The budget that never was and never will be’.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing declined to comment .

“Please ask the (state) Minister of Finance for his comment,” said Masing, who is Parti Rakyat Sarawak president, referring to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who also holds the portfolio of Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

Attempts to obtain comments from other state ministers and leaders from the ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, were to no avail as at press time.

Wong, among other things, also called upon Abang Johari to re-prioritise and re-examine all projects announced, and to shelve those considered non-critical, in order to not put excessive strain on the state’s financial resources.