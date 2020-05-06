Social distancing idea may be incorporated in layouts of future housing estates

KUCHING: The social distancing concept may be incorporated into layouts of future housing estates as part of the state government’s new housing policies to ensure healthy living.

Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Kuching chairman Sim Kiang Chiok believed that the post Covid-19 exit economic strategy up to 2030 will be welcomed by all Sarawakians as the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is providing the leadership to set the goal in achieving a developed State amidst the post Covid-19’s constraints.

To note, Sarawak has formed a Sarawak Economic Action Council to facilitate the state government’s post Covid-19 exit economic strategy up to 2030.

Abang Johari revealed during a press conference today that the council will study the details of ten key propositions on developing its economic, social and governance sectors and obtain views from stakeholders such as chamber of commerce, professionals and academics to deliberate in details the various sectors in order to formulate action plans for achieving the new economic agenda for Sarawak after which the findings will then be submitted to the government by September 2020.

As for the well being of the people, Abang Johari said new approaches are needed in key services sectors, giving an example of introducing new housing policies to ensure healthy living.

“On the need of a new housing policy post Covid-19, we might see more social distancing idea being incorporated into the layout of housing estate, building design layout while looking after our environment,” Sim said in a statement.

“The big data economy is a new business sector that will help to create new income source and new employment for Sarawakians.

“It is very exciting that our Chief Minister is updating our economy with the latest industry that the world is requiring, which have a huge demand for such services. He rightly described that the Big Data is the ‘new oil’ for our economy.

“On tourism, it is of course being affected by Covid-19 and a sizeable part of our economy will be reduced by this sector.

“Even restaurants, cafe and coffee shop will be affected when social distancing are implemented on the way they do their business.”

Sim noted that until a vaccine or a cure is found and post-Movement Control Order (MCO), businesses will have to incorporate health, hygiene and social distancing into how we operate.

He further opined that this way of life will be the new norm for at least a year to 18 months.

“The new exit strategy will be very much needed to reset our economy in the next 12 to 18 months while not losing sight of our target of being a fully developed state by 2030.”