Social visit pass holders allowed to return home – Immigration

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign citizens who have overstayed with social visit pass (PLS) between Jan 1, 2020 and up to 14 working days after the expiry of the Movement Control Order (MCO), is allowed to return to their home country without having to obtain a special pass (SP) at the Immigration office.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said they could leave the country via the point of entry by reporting to the Immigration counter with valid travel documents and their details will be recorded.

“Those who leave the country during this period will not be subject to enforcement action and will not be blacklisted,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said, foreigners with expired Temporary Employment Visit Passes (PLKS) could not use the facility and will still need to comply with existing rules to return to their home country.

Those who did not return to their country of origin within 14 working days after the expiry of MCO should consult and obtain proof from their respective embassies on their justification for not being able to leave the country, or they will face enforcement action and get blacklisted, he explained. – Bernama