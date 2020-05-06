Ti Lian Ker, Azam Baki take oath of office before King

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA vice-president Senator Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker yesterday took his oath of office as Deputy National Unity Minister before the King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin was present to witness the oath-taking ceremony which was held at Small Throne Room at 11am.

Also sworn in at the ceremony was the new chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

Both Ti and Azam also took their oath of loyalty and secrecy before signing the official appointment documents, witnessed by Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan were also in attendance.

Ti, 58, was appointed as a senator in 2018 and his senatorship term will end next year.

He was formerly Teruntum assemblyman for three terms (2004-2008) and Indera Mahkota assemblyman from 1999 to 2004 and from 1995 to 1999.

Meanwhile, Azam, 57, was appointed as the MACC chief commissioner to replace Latheefa Koya on March 9.

He formerly served as MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operation) for four years from 2016, Intelligence Director (2013) and Investigation Director (2015). — Bernama