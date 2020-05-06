Voon Shiak Ni quits PKR, claims party losing public confidence

KUCHING: PKR National Vice Women Voon Shiak Ni has announced her resignation from the party effective today, attributing her decision to negativity plaguing the party with the recent sacking of leaders including in Sarawak.

“I will continue to serve as a social activist for the community in my capacity as a legal practitioner but will not rule out the possibility to join or set up a new local political party to serve Sarawak together with my comrades who have left the party,” she said in a statement.

She said she resigned after losing faith in the party’s leadership, citing the continuing exercise of sacking more good party leaders in PKR Sarawak in which she said will further weaken the political platform.

“Things have changed beyond comprehension of any right minds for the past couple of years and the sacking of good land rights activists lawyer like Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How and Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian is not helping the party to keep up the positive public confidence in PKR Sarawak harvested so far,” she said.

She added that the mass sackings and suspension of party members during the Movement Control Order (MCO) to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus, has defeated and breached all sense of social justice and principles of democracy which she thought was the main thrust of the party’s principles.

She said as a political activist, who had stood up against illegal logging and for the plight of women, she decided more than 10 years ago to join PKR as she believed it carried “the flame of justice and reformation for the people of Malaysia”.

Voon said PKR had earned the trust and confidence of the people under the good leadership of selfless and credible leaders, especially the land and civil rights lawyers who fought for the people.

However, she said the situation has changed and the sackings had failed to maintain the confidence of the public in the party.