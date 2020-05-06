Yayasan Petronas brings festive cheer to deserving families through ‘Sentuhan Kasih’

KUCHING: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) Foundation (Yayasan Petronas), the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Petronas, is collaborating with Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) to spread festive cheer amongst some 5,000 deserving families across Malaysia by contributing RM1 million ringgit in kind through this year’s Sentuhan Kasih festive programme.

The initiative is carried out in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Gawai and Kaamatan celebrations.

“Together with over 100 PDB station dealers, Social Welfare (JKM) Department representatives and other Petronas Group volunteers, Yayasan Petronas will be handing out food essentials such as rice, milk, cooking oil, eggs, canned food, flour and Petronas gift cards to selected families nationwide from 4 May until June 5 this year,” said a press release by Petronas.

Petronas also said that the initiative is meant to ease the burden of these beneficiaries in the run-up to Hari Raya Aidil Fitri, the Kaamatan celebrations in Sabah this month, as well as the Gawai festival in Sarawak in June.

According to Yayasan Petronas chief executive officer Lita Osman, while they continue to battle the challenges brought on by Covid-19, they are stepping forward to support the 5,000 deserving families in managing their daily expenses, especially during the festive season.

“Our contributions are embedded with the hope that all of us will emerge stronger and united as we continue to flatten the Covid-19 curve. We believe that no matter what the situation is, we have the power to collectively change the narrative of despair to one of hope and joy,” said Lita.

Commenting on the effort, PDB’s managing director and chief executive officer, Azrul Osman Rani, also said that the company remains committed to contributing to the well-being of the society during this unprecedented situation.

“Equally passionate are our Petronas station dealers, who have voluntarily joined the cause, assisted in procuring the items as well as delivering them to the identified homes across all states in Malaysia. This is indeed a time for us to come together and give back meaningfully to the community that sustains us,” said Azrul.

The Sentuhan Kasih programme is part of the Petronas Foundation’s community well-being and development focus area, initiated to coincide with major celebrations in Malaysia.

It provides an avenue for Petronas Foundation to work with communities to provide for their basic needs and well-being.