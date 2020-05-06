Zero new Covid-19 case in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah maintained its zero new Covid-19 case status two days in a row yesterday.

With that, the number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah remains at 316.

Additionally, four more patients were discharged in the State yesterday, hence increasing the number of people cured from the virus to 275.

And yet another good news for Sabah is the district of Kota Belud has cleared all its five Covid-19 positive cases.

Presently, only 12 districts in Sabah still have Covid-19 cases consisting of Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Tuaran, Keningau, Penampang, Beaufort, Putatan, Ranau, Semporna, Beluran and Kota Kinabalu.