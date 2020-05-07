Barber shops, hair salons still not allowed to operate during CMCO – Health DG

KUCHING: Barber shops and hair salons are still not allowed to operate during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), said Health director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In his daily briefing in Putrajaya today, Dr Noor Hisham stated that this was due to fear of Covid-19 transmission among customers and employees following reported cases at such establishments in Japan and the United States.

“As for now, we do not allow for barbers to operate as there have been reports in Japan and the US of Covid-19 infection between the barber and the customers,” he said.

He pointed out Ministry of Health (MOH) would first review the Covid-19 situation within two weeks of the CMCO before deciding whether to allow for businesses such as barbers or hair salons to operate.

“We are monitoring this two week period in terms of the case development, whether there is an increase or not. So before we can open more sectors, such as barbers, we have to monitor before we can advise further,’’ he said.

According to Dr Noor Hisham again, the country must focus on reducing the number of new cases to double digits or even lower than that before other economic sectors are allowed to open.

Last Monday, almost all business sectors are allowed to operate under the CMCO, as a means to jumpstart the economy following after a month of partial nationwide lockdown under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

However, under CMCO business such as barbers, sporting events, religious celebrations at places of worship and even dress fitting are not allowed as it would be difficult to maintain to the strict social distancing procedures.

Last month, the federal government had allowed hair salons and barber shops to reopen, but this has received criticism from across the political divide as well as the general public on the grounds that it would be difficult for these services to comply with strict social distancing procedures due to the nature of their profession.