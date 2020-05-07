Covid-19: One positive case recorded in Sarawak today, total at 537

KUCHING: The state recorded only one positive Covid-19 case today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that this time the latest case came from Lundu district, bringing the total number of positive cases in Sarawak to 537 thus far.

“No cases were reported in 39 other districts today,” it added.

It also said the positive case in Lundu also means that the district is now classified as yellow zone.

“Besides Lundu, two other districts namely Asajaya and Sri Aman have also changed its classification from yellow to green,” it said.

As for the number of recoveries, SDMC said three cases have since recovered and were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today.

“This total number of recoveries have climbed to 329 which represents 61.27 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It noted that 189 are still being treated at hospitals with two cases being warded at the intensive care unit and once in need of respiratory assistance.

On the number of person-under-investigation (PUI), the committee said a total of 99 cases were recorded today while 21 cases are still pending lab test results.

In addition, it said 313 person-under-surveillance (PUS) were recorded today and have been isolated and quarantined at hotels around the state.

“A total of 22 PUS have completed their quarantine and are allowed to returned to their respective homes.”