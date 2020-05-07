Covid-19: Thirty-nine new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today

KUCHING: Malaysia today recorded 39 new positive Covid-19 cases, of which 30 involved foreigners and nine others Malaysians.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah who disclosed this, said accumulative number of confirmed cases is now 6,467 cases whereby 1,584 are active cases including 19 patients being treated in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), with eight of them requiring respiratory support.

In his daily update on the national Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya today, he also said one of the 39 new cases was an imported case while eight cases came from areas now under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“The National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) reported there were no new deaths today. Therefore, the country’s death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 107 or 1.65 per cent of overall cases,” he said.

He also disclosed a new cluster was identified today involving security personnel at a shopping mall in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

He said 10 positive cases had been identified with this cluster, involving nine Nepalese.

“All the nine Nepalese infected with Covid-19 stay at the same apartment block,” he said, adding 436 people have been called up for screening so far from this cluster.

On another note, he said the number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia today were 74 people, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,776 or 73.9 per cent of all cases detected.

With the country now recording daily new cases in the double digits, he urged business owners of sectors allowed to open under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to continue complying with the Standard Operating Procedures and play their part in breaking the chain of transmission of Covid-19.