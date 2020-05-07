KOTA KINABALU: The export of fish in the mid-range value to Peninsular Malaysia has come to a standstill due to a drastic drop in seafood demand nationwide and oversupply in the peninsula since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented on March 18.

What’s more, fish importers in the peninsula turned to selling their excess mid-priced fish to Sabahan exporters instead, who purchased the stock as a gesture of goodwill to help their counterparts in overcoming these trying times, said Highly Marine Products Sdn Bhd sales marketing manager Jacky Ho.

Highly Marine Products, which owns six fishing boats that operate from Sabah Fish Marketing (Safma) jetty here, exports frozen fish to the peninsula, Sarawak, the Philippines, Vietnam and China.

Ho said there were about 30 operators who export fish of mid-range value, including Indian mackerel, basung, ikan kayu and unicorn leatherjacket, to the domestic and international markets due to the abundant supply and cheaper prices in Sabah.

He said his company mainly exported these fish to densely-populated states like Selangor, Penang and Johor, while a portion went to Sarawak.

“In normal circumstances, we export between 300 and 400 tonnes of these medium-priced fish in frozen state to the peninsula every month at around RM4.50 per kilogramme.

“These fish are retailed at about RM7 per kilogramme at these export markets.”

Since the MCO was enforced on March 18, Ho said the demand for these fish had dropped drastically in the peninsula due to less consumption.

“Our clients in the peninsula have stopped buying these fish from us.

“As such, our export to the peninsula has come to a complete standstill.”

As demand shrinks, he said the importers were facing an oversupply of mid-priced fish in the peninsula.

“Our clients have turned to us for help in absorbing the excess stock of frozen fish.

“As a gesture of goodwill, we decided to purchase the stock from our peninsula clients as a way of helping them through this difficult time.”

In fact, Ho disclosed that his company had purchased 50 tonnes worth of frozen fish which filled two 40-foot containers from his clients.

He said the frozen fish would be stored and sold in the local market upon arrival in Sabah, with hopes of clearing the stock by year end.

Meanwhile, he said the export to Sarawak had also decreased by 60 percent due to less demand.

The company’s business with the Philippines and Indonesia had also come to a halt, he said.

“This is because of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) situation in the Philippines.

“As for the Indonesia market, its government has temporarily suspended the application for the export of frozen fish into the country.”

Apart from the peninsula and Sarawak markets, Ho said sales had also decreased by 40 percent locally due to reduced consumption and the MCO.

“It is peak fishing season now with significant increase in harvest, which leads to cheaper prices.

“The wholesale price for a kilogramme of basung fish is only about RM2.”

Ho said the company’s sales revenue had dropped by 60 percent during the MCO.

Nevertheless, he was fortunate that China has maintained its demand for imported fish, such as the unicorn leatherjacket which the company mainly exported to the country.

He said the Chinese Government imposed a two-month fishing ban on coastal cities on a rotational basis to allow marine life to reproduce.

“The fishing ban is an opportunity to export frozen seafood from Sabah to fill the huge demand in China.”