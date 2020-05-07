Fadillah announces CIDB’s initiatives to reduce construction industry players’s burden during MCO

KUCHING: Minister of Works Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof has announced several initiatives by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) to reduce the burden of contractors and construction industry players during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“With the country facing critical challenges in terms of health and economy as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, CIDB has re-looked processes and transactions related to the industry players, and has introduced several changes, both short-term and long-term,” he said in a statement on Wesak Day.

The Senior Minister said among the initiatives were relaxation of conditions for the registration of contractors, deferment of levy payment for projects in the private sector, deferment of fees for competency skills training and fees for assessment of competency skills for local workers.

Fadillah said all newly-declared private projects between Jan 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020 would be given deferment of levy payment for two months (including a liability period of 30 days).

He added that contractors could apply for a six-month installment for the levy payment between June 1, 2020 and Dec 31, 2020.

He said the conditions for registration of contractors would be relaxed except for the Continuous Contractor Development (CCD) points needed for renewal from April to December this year.

“The mandatory MCORE assessment for G1 contractors expected from May 1, 2020 will be rescheduled to Jan 1, 2021. All applications for G1 contractor registration renewals will require only the MCORE assessment that is still valid, without the level rating condition.

“The Management Efficiency Certificate (SKP) for business/facility and Integrity Course will be exempted from the contractor registration renewal conditions from April 1 to Dec 31, 2020,” he said.

Fadillah said skills training for local construction workers would be provided for free until end of this year.

Apart from exempting contractors from the Competency Skills Assessment fee for local workers, he said CIDB would also offer a 50 per cent discount for the same fee for foreign workers until end of this year.

“CIDB will also give a 50 per cent discount for training fees of various supervision and management programmes such as SSS, CSHO, TMO and SS. And continue the validity of temporary construction personnel certificate from two months to six monhts,” he said.

Fadillah added that the Certificate of Approval (COA) fee would be reduced from RM1,000 to RM750, effective May 15 to Dec 31, 2020.

For more information, visit www.cidb.gov.my or CIDB official Telegram at https://t.me/cidbmy.