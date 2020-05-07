Federation donates 10,000 face masks for frontliners

SIBU: The Federation of Foochow Associations of Malaysia yesterday donated 10,000 pieces of face mask for the frontliners here.

The donation was jointly handed over to Sibu Resident Charles Siaw by the vice president of the federation Penghulu Lau Hieng Wuong and its welfare officer Ying Tieng Chai.

Siaw said the face masks would be distributed to about 1,169 frontliners in Sibu.

When asked if the face masks were sufficient for the frontliners, he said they were in addition to what the government had given and their stock would last for about a few weeks.

“We would like to express our big thank you to the Federation of Foochow Associations of Malaysia for their support during this time,” he said, adding they welcome contributions of face masks from the public.

Meanwhile, when asked about complaints from some people that they had not received free face masks from the government, Siaw said priority is given to the poor.

“Thus, the rest have to wait. As for urban areas, the Sibu Municipal Council and Sibu Rural District Council will help to distribute the face masks. In the rural areas the distribution will be done through the community leaders and village chiefs,” he said.

Siaw said so far they had received more than 50,000 packs of face masks from the state government, with one pack containing four pieces.