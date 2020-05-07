Give lifeline to some key business sectors – Chua

KOTA KINABALU: Inanam State Assemblyman Kenny Chua is appealing to the Sabah Government to consider giving a lifeline to some key business sectors in the state which have been struggling to survive as a result of the movement control order (MCO).

He said there are business sectors especially commercial transportation which are important contributors to the state economy and need to be supported during this challenging period.

Despite the Federal Government’s implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) or phase five of the MCO (MCO5) since Monday which sees almost all economic sectors reopened, Sabah remains firm to stick with the fourth phase of the MCO which will last until May 12.

“I’m fully supportive of the Sabah Government’s decision to remain in the fourth phase of the MCO. It makes a lot of sense to continue to give priority to human lives and public health during this time when we have not yet won the war against Covid-19.

“But on the other hand, there’s also an economic battle that we all must fight. Lives and livelihood are equally at risk when the economy falls to its knees. So, I appeal to the State Government to consider giving a lifeline to some of our key business sectors which have been hard hit by the MCO.

“One of the sectors is commercial transportation because it plays a crucial role in the economic supply chain by ensuring the movement of goods, food and agriculture products and machinery across the state. If this gets disrupted, the supply chain is broken and chokes the economy,” he said.

According to him, the government and authorities can still maintain order of public movement by enforcing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while at the time giving a breathing space for the key economic sectors to continue their business operations.

Other than commercial transportation, Chua pointed out that there are many other businesses that also have an important place in the whole economic supply chain.

“We’ve heard about indigenous farmers in the rural areas who earn their living selling their produce in tamu have now lost their income.

Similarly, traditional fishermen who catch fish using their small boats said their movement had been controlled to the point they could not go to the mainland to sell their catch.

“These are small businesses but they are so important because they give us the food we need.

“I know that the government allows movement and delivery of fresh foods but let’s not forget that the small-time farmers and fishermen also need some freedom to move because not all delivery services can reach them,” he said.

Chua, who is also Assistant Finance Minister and State PKR vice chairman, said that while the four phases of the MCO had been crucial in the fight against the spread of Covid-19, the government and authorities need to review some of its implementation to ensure fairness to all sides.

“One example is hardware stores. In Inanam, only one or two are allowed to operate during the MCO period.

In other districts like Penampang there are three. Now that people stay at home, many of them make productive use of their time to do things like home repairs. But perhaps, instead of allowing only a few to open for business, the government could allow more to open and let them take turns. This way, all of them will get a chance to earn during the MCO,” he suggested.

He pointed out that by only allowing one or a few hardware stores to open could put people at risk of contracting Covid-19 as they would crowd the stores to make purchases.

“Perhaps the government can implement a take-away system just like the restaurants. I mean there are ways to go around it while we still take measures to ensure public safety,” he said.

On the same note, Chua said it is important the government and relevant authorities avoid creating situations where their well-intended actions in enforcing the MCO would be misunderstood by the public as cruel or double standard.

He cited social media reports about a poor man in Peninsular Malaysia who was slapped with a RM1,000 fine for supposedly disobeying the MCO despite locals insisting that he was just waiting to receive free lunch from a restaurant.

He also cited news reports about a single mother who spent eight days in jail for breaching the MCO and has now questioned why former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s daughter and son-in-law were sentenced to a mere RM800 fine each for the same offence.

“Most of us are going through a tough time right now. But it is during this time that we need a government that is seen to be fair and compassionate. It cannot be seen as being distant to the problems and hardships faced by the people and businesses. Yes, we are facing a medical threat. But Covid-19 also brings with it many other social and economic threats that we must overcome by supporting one another. Not just by blindly enforcing the MCO without looking at the human conditions at all levels of the society,” said Chua.