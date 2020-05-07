Living allowances, dividends for 2,424

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government, through the Sabah Land Development Board (SLDB) has presented dividends and living allowances worth RM1.05 million to 2,424 individuals.

A total of 1,533 of the recipients comprised household heads who participated in SLDB’s socio-economic projects while the remaining 892 were explorers under the SLDB Explorer Programme Scheme.

The dividends and allowances were presented by SLDB general manager Shaheddrul R Joddari to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal during a handing-over ceremony here at the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS) yesterday.

On top of that, SLDB has also donated RM112,830 worth of Covid-19 food aid to the affected participants and explorers throughout this pandemic.