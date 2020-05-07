Lorry crashes in bid to avoid collision

TAWAU: A lorry laden with oil palm fruits landed on its side after the driver tried to avoid colliding with two vehicles involved in a separate accident at Mile 14, Apas Road yesterday.

District police chief ACP Peter AK Umbuas said in the incident that occurred at about 7am, the lorry driver in his 40s was transporting fresh fruit bunch and at the scene of the accident saw from a distance two vehicles involved in an accident.

The driver hit the brakes in a sudden manner causing the lorry to veer into the opposite lane before landing on its side.

He said the cause of the accident was due to the lorry driver’s failure to control the vehicle.

The case is being investigated Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 166/596, he added.