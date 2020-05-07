MMEA dispatches vessel to check claims of illegal fishing

MIRI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) yesterday dispatched its patrol vessel to check on claims that foreign boats were carrying out illegal fishing activities in waters here.

MMEA Miri director Captain Md Fauzi Othman said he ordered for the patrol to be carried out after several photographs allegedly of foreign fishing boats in Miri waters were circulated on WhatsApp.

“We did not receive any official report on the alleged presence of foreign fishing boats here, but I directed my men to check on the claim after having received many queries about it,” he said when contacted.

Md Fauzi said without an exact location of the alleged offence being provided to MMEA, it would be difficult to ascertain the veracity of the claim.

The agency would nevertheless carry out its responsibilities to ensure foreign fishing vessels do not encroach into Malaysian waters, he added.

“Those who come across illegal activities in our waters can contact MMEA and provide us with information such as the location, to enable us to take action faster.”

The MMEA Miri operations room can be reached on 085-418204.