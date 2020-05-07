No Covid-19 case in Sabah for three days

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah continues to have zero new Covid-19 cases for three days in a row.

And one more patient in Tawau has been discharged, raising the number of people cured from Covid-19 in Sabah to 276 people.

As of May 6, there are 36 remaining positive Covid-19 cases in Sabah, with the highest number of cases in Kota Kinabalu (10 cases), Tawau (seven cases) and Tuaran (four cases).

Other districts with cases are Lahad Datu (two cases), Kinabatangan (four cases), Keningau (two cases), Penampang (three cases), Beaufort (one case), Putatan (two cases), Ranau (one case), Semporna (one case) and Beluran (one case).

Sabah’s total Covid-19 cases is 316 and four deaths.