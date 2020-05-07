PM wishes Malaysian Buddhists a happy Wesak day

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wishes all Malaysian Buddhists a Happy Wesak Day.

Understanding that the Wesak Day is being celebrated in a very challenging time due to the global spread of Covid-19, Muhyiddin said the sacred festival will definitely be observed by all Buddhists and their families.

He said observing the festival during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will strengthen the family ties, while at the same time preventing the spread of Covid-19 infection, which currently threatens the normal life of the people.

“It gives me great pleasure to send my greetings to all my Malaysian Buddhist friends who will be celebrating Wesak tomorrow (today). Wesak is a time for all Buddhists to reflect on the fundamental values of tolerance, compassion and service to humanity that are embodied in Buddha’s life and teachings.

“I wish all Buddhist friends a happy celebration with family.

“May we all come together and continue to live as one in peace and harmony,” he said in a short video clip posted on his official Facebook page.

The prime minister added that Wesak Day also proved that religious principles and practices were always respected and appreciated by all Malaysians. — Bernama