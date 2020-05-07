Sabah to implement CMCO in stages from today

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government will implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in stages beginning today in accordance with standard operating procedures set by the Health Ministry (MOH).

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the sectors allowed to operate are agriculture and food industry (and related activities), manufacturing (and related activities) and logistics operations such as land transportation, jetties and ports.

“The state government has also agreed for factories and oil palm plantations in Lahad Datu, Kunak and Kinabatangan to resume operations subject to Covid-19-free clearance by the Sabah Health Department.

“The government takes note of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No.5) Regulations 2020 which took effect from May 4 until May 12 under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Shafie stressed that the safety and wellbeing of the people remain the state government’s priority.

Prior to this, the Sabah government had said that it will stick to its decision to continue with the Movement Control Order (MCO) in an effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Sabah. – Bernama