Shipping firms donate PPE to hospitals

KOTA KINABALU: Member of Parliament for Kota Kinabalu Chan Foong Hin yesterday commended two Malaysian shipping companies for carrying out their corporate social responsibilities even during the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Chan, who witnessed the handing over personal protective equipment (PPE) to two government hospitals in Sabah by MTT Shipping Sdn Bhd and Malaysian Shipping Corporation Sdn Bhd, said the two companies donated 315 pieces of coverall and 250 pieces of surgical gowns to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and 685 pieces of coverall and 750 pieces of surgical gowns to Hospital Wanita & Kanak-Kanak Sabah in Likas.

Also present during the handing over of the PPE were Elaine Chan from MTT Shipping Sdn Bhd and Christine Lo from Malaysian Shipping Corporation Sdn Bhd.

On behalf of their companies, they stated that their companies were responding to the call made by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau on companies to contribute PPE to frontliners in the fight against Covid-19.

MTT Shipping Sdn Bhd and Malaysian Shipping Corporation Sdn Bhd are Malaysian domestic shipping companies that operate a joint containerised service to and from Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia. These two companies are big players in this sector and they had continued to provide vital maritime links to distribute essential goods to the East Malaysia population despite the 40-50 percent decline in volumes and revenue due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I would like to congratulate MTT Shipping Sdn Bhd and Malaysian Shipping Corporation Sdn Bhd’s for their selfless contribution back to society, and would like to call upon other Malaysian companies to emulate these two companies.”