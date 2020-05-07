Sime Darby units allocate RM100,100 for poor families in Kuching

KUCHING: Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD) and Sime Darby Industrial Sdn Bhd (SDI) have committed RM100,100 under YSD Disaster Relief Fund to assist 971 under-privileged families here.

Through a collaboration with the Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations (FCAKSS), a total of 185 households in Padungan and 786 households in Pending received dry and packed food items as well as hygiene products through the relief fund.

“The initiative aims to lighten the burden of the families as the pandemic wreaked havoc on their sources of income,” SDI head of Sarawak Operations Andy Wong Yew Kuok said in a press statement yesterday.

“The pandemic has affected millions of people around the world. In Malaysia, and specifically in Sarawak, lives have been lost and the livelihoods of many families have been affected,” he said.

“SDI is honoured to be working alongside Yayasan Sime Darby on this project, which is one of various forms of assistance we are undertaking as part of a collective effort by companies under Sime Darby Berhad COVID-19 Relief Project, to help ease some of the burdens on our communities,” he added.

FCAKSS led by its president Dato Richard Wee distributed the assistance based on a list generated with Sarawak Social Welfare Department which had identified the families as poor and hardcore poor.

“We launched Covid-19 Pandemic aid programme at the beginning of the outbreak. The setting up of this Crisis Aid Assistance Sub Committee is to provide the necessary assistance to frontliners such as medical workers, the Police, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and all the volunteers involved in all the activities related to the pandemic,” Wee was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Subsequently, we received requests from government agencies and NGOs to also look into the requirements of the community during the MCO period. Hence, we started our appeal to the general public, business sectors and individuals for their contribution in food and donation; and we have received an overwhelming response,” he added.

He said they were particularly heartened to have Yayasan Sime Darby which voluntarily contacted them to inquire on their needs and requirements.

“On behalf of FCAKSS I would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Yayasan Sime Darby and Sime Darby Industrial for coming forward to contribute to this programme,” he added.

YSD chief executive officer Dr Yatela Zainal Abidin noted that this would be their largest Covid-19 response initiative for the underprivileged in Sarawak so far.

“At YSD, we always set our sights on those who need our assistance the most, especially vulnerable individuals and communities,” she said.

YSD has so far committed almost RM6 million for more than 30 Covid-19 Emergency Response Initiatives, to support efforts that address the immediate needs of individuals and communities impacted by the pandemic.

The funds are used to support medical providers and frontliners, vulnerable communities such as B40 households, Orang Asli communities, people with disabilities, public university students, a wildlife conservation centre, as well as underprivileged employees of Sime Darby Berhad and Sime Darby Property Berhad.

Apart from FCAKSS, YSD’s project partners are Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, Sime Darby Industrial Sdn Bhd, government-linked companies, NGOs and corporate bodies.