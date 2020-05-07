Single mother perseveres with selling ‘dodol’

MIRI: The Movement Control Order (MCO) has pushed a single mother to work hard and persistent in selling traditional cakes and biscuits from home.

50-year-old Norisa Mohamad said she first did her small food business to help her husband earn extra income. She lost her husband three years ago and is now concentrating on making and selling ‘dodol’, a Malay confection normally served during Hari Raya.

She learned to make ‘dodol’ from her late mother using a recipe that has been used for over 50 years. On average, she would sell about 600 bars of the confection per year, but since the MCO the sales has been affected.

“Currently I only make and sell ‘dodol’ for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and most of my customers used to be from Brunei. However, this MCO has restricted their movement so the sales this year is not so encouraging. In previous years, they would order up till the eve of Aidilfitri. But this year it’s different.

“I will also deliver my ‘dodol’ by post nationwide, but due to some restrictions, the courier service providers are not able to deliver to some addresses,” said the mother of seven children when met at her house in Vista Perdana yesterday.

Norisa, who also markets her jack fruit and durian-flavoured ‘dodol’ through social media, said her children did not follow in her footsteps because they had their own jobs and some were still in school.

“Some of my kids are working elsewhere and two are still in school, so they just asked me to write down the recipe for ‘dodol’ and other cakes for their future reference.

“The lengthy process of stirring the ‘dodol’ batter requires patience and strong arms because the batter gets thicker as they cook. It must be constantly stirred to prevent it from getting stuck to the ‘kuali’ (wok) and to make sure the batter is even,” she said.

She also said the making of jack fruit and durian-flavoured ‘dodol’ takes about three hours while others take about two hours.

“Dodol has a balanced sugar content, as well as high durability and if it is kept in a dry and covered container, it will last long,” she added.

Norisa, who dreams of opening a restaurant, also sells many other traditional cakes and cookies.

“I have experience in catering business and God willing, one day I want to open a restaurant and I know I have to work hard for it. I received assistance from the government previously and I will try to explore more to expand my business. However, I have met a couple of speed bumps and red lights in my struggle but I will not give up,” she stressed.

Norisa also sells cucumbers, red beans, green beans, purple sweet potatoes, orange sweet potatoes, pumpkin and potato-flavoured ‘dodol’ at prices ranging from RM20 to RM25.