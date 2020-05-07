SRU, SMU exams cancelled, postponed

KOTA KINABALU: The Sijil Rendah Ugama (SRU) examination has been cancelled while the Sijil Menengah Ugama (SMU) exam was postponed.

Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) director Datuk Saifulzaman Sangul said the SMU exam, which was initially scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 7, has been postponed to the first quarter of 2021. However, no date has been set.

Saifulzaman said the decision was made in the interest of students’ health and safety, as well as to ensure necessary precautions were taken in the wake of Covid-19.

A total of 5,683 students from 104 Sekolah Agama Negeri (SAN) were supposed to take the SRU this year, while 357 students from six Sekolah Menengah Agama Negeri (SMAN) were set to sit for the SMU, throughout Sabah.

In light of the cancelled SRU, Saifulzaman said entry of form one students into SMAN next year would be based on a test to be confirmed later on.

Meanwhile, he commended the efforts of religious schools, namely its principals, teachers, students and parents in showing initiative via online lessons throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“Some schools, such as the SMAN in Kunak, even began online lessons before the MCO commenced, as soon as the school holidays started months ago.

“Online lessons have been going well so far, although there have been certain setbacks in terms of Internet accessibility and lack of resources at home.

“What’s important is that we are always prepared and will work towards providing amenities in the future, to improve on what is currently lacking.

“Despite the shortcomings, lessons must go on as education is a priority,” he said.