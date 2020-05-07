Swab test first, then home quarantine for students

KOTA KINABALU: Students returning to Sabah from Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak will be allowed to undergo quarantine at home but they must undergo swab testing first.

The swab test will be carried out either prior to them entering Sabah or at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport, upon their arrival, said Education and Innovation Minister, Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob in a statement yesterday.

He said that this procedure was fixed by the Sabah Health Department.

“Once they undergo the swab, the students will be allowed to go home and undergo home quarantine,” he said.

He added however that students with symptoms would be admitted to quarantine centres.

Additionally, students whose houses do not fulfill the criteria of home quarantine will be required to stay at the centres as well.

He added that to be qualified for home quarantine, they must have their own personal room with its own bathroom and toilet.

At the same time, a house will also be disqualified to be used for home quarantine if there are too many people living in the house or if there are senior citizen(s) living in the house.

And for students who are returning from abroad and have not undergone quarantine in Kuala Lumpur, they will also be quarantine at the centres for 14 days.

He also shared the latest data on the movement of students to Sabah from the peninsula and from Sarawak, as well as the movement of students leaving the State.

There are 9,655 students from the peninsula and 1,998 students from Sarawak who will be entering Sabah.

The number of students leaving Sabah for the peninsula, Sarawak and Labuan are 3,375 people.

The first movement into Sabah from the peninsula occurred on May 6, while the first movement out of Sabah to the peninsula is expected to occur on May 10.

He said all the ticket fares would be borne by the Higher Education Ministry.

He also said that Universiti Malaysia Sabah had been appointed by the ministry to manage the movement of all the students in Sabah.

He also said that all Yayasan Sabah students from Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak had already returned to their respective homes after undergoing swab testing at the UCSF hostel in Kota Kinabalu.