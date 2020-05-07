Three nabbed for stealing Telekom Malaysia copper cables

KOTA KINABALU: Police have arrested three men for stealing about seven kilograms of copper cables that belong to Telekom Malaysia (TM).

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the arrests were made following a police report lodged by TM employee after the company’s cables, located at Jalan Bunga Raya in Kepayan were stolen, on April 30.

Investigation led police to the arrest of one of the suspect along Jalan Jaguh, Kampung Bunga Raya, here around 5.30pm on Monday.

A couple of hours later, police detained two other suspects in Tanjung Aru on the same day.

Police also confiscated about seven kilograms of copper cables and tools used by the suspects to commit the crime.

The suspects, age between 25 and 31, have been detained to facilitate investigation under Section 431(a) of the Penal Code for mischief by injury to telegraph cables.